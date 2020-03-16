He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Navy Fire Service Unit trucks from NNS WEY, Naval Ordnance Depot, Naval Air Base, were also deployed to assist in fighting the fire.

He said that the explosion that occurred at Abule Ado about 9:30 a. m. also caused substantial damage to the ceilings in the hospital.

“Fifty-five persons were attended to, made up of 36 school children and 19 adults.

“One of the adults had about 35 per cent mixed degree burns with inhalation injuries and pulmonary edema.

“He has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and connected to a ventilator, seven other adults and two children are on admission in the wards.

“Two adults had traumatic brain injury and were referred to LUTH for neurosurgical intervention. The remaining 43 have been treated and discharged.

“Three people were brought in dead comprising of two females and a male,” the Navy Spokesman said.