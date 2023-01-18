ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos electrician sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling benefactor’s daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convict was said to have committed the offense two years ago.

A 27-year-old electrician identified as Olamide Ayodele has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling the eight-year-old daughter of his benefactor.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, convicted Ayodele on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, as he held that the prosecution proved the charge of defilement against the convict.

Justice Soladoye maintained that the court found that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was believable and consistent.

Her words, “The defendant is immoral, a mega liar, ungrateful, unkind, ruthless and rash in his conduct considering the survivor’s father picked him from the streets and treated him like one of his children.

“The court particularly noted that the attempts of the defence to pin the offence on the survivor’s brother were unsuccessful.

“The attempt of the defence to also mislead the court by stating that the evidence of the survivor’s brother was expunged when in fact it was not. This was a complete misrepresentation of the records of the court.

“Lastly, the evidence of the defendant was wrought with lies and unreliable as he desperately sought to distance himself from the alleged offence.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the ingredients of defilement against the defendant.

“I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged; he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

Before the judgment, the prosecution counsel, Olufunke Adegoke and Abimbola Abolade told the court that the convict committed the offense on January 19, 2020, around 3 pm on Ofini Street, Ijaiye, Meiran area of Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the survivor was sleeping in the afternoon when the convict entered the room, covered her mouth with cloth, defiled her, and immediately left the house to watch football in a viewing center.

The prosecution said the incident came to the fore with the help of the victim’s grandma, who entered the room, saw her in a pool of blood, and reported the case to the police.

Damilare Famuyiwa
