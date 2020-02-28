ElClásico Live will give football fans the opportunity to watch Real Marid vs Barcelona LIVE with LaLiga Ambassadors, SAMUEL ETO’O and Mutiu Adepoju. It promises to be a day of nonstop fun with the coolest people and the best vibes coupled with lots of food to eat and varieties to drink! Also, DJ Crowd Kontroller will be present to entertain the crowd with amazing music. You would not want to miss this!

There would be Autograph signing with Samuel Eto’o and Mutiu Adepoju prior to the game from 6pm, LaLiga giveaways including shirts & balls, Exciting games and activities and Free popcorn for all!

Attendance is free but ensure you book your ticket on Eventbrite to confirm your entry!

Date: Sunday, 1st March 2020

Venue: Landmark Beach, 4 Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Doors Open: 6:00PM / Match Kick-off Time: 9:00PM

To secure your entry, get your tickets by following the link: ElClásico9ja

Lagos! ElClásico9ja is coming with the grandest football viewing experience, get ready!!!

Registration here:

https://www.eventbrite.es/e/entradas-lagos-elclasico-live-presented-by-livescore-93804705399?aff=AgenMed

Are you the best LaLiga fan in Nigeria? Do not forget to show how much excited are you about this upcoming event by using the hashtag #ElClásico9ja and tagging @LaLiga on Instagram and facebook as well as @LaLigaEN on twitter!

Important information that you should keep in mind:

Please remember to bring your tickets to the event, either on your mobile or printed. It is mandatory to present your ticket at the venue.

Venue has limited capacity and attendees will be accommodated on first come first serve basis.

We advise all registered attendees to reach the venue at least 1 hour prior to the match.

You must be over 18 years of age to register for the event. Minors under the age of 18 years may attend the event only if accompanied by a registered adult above the age of 18.

