Lagos doctor to be dragged to court for r*ping his wife’s niece

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have introduced the 15-year-old to pornography, after which he defiled her.

A medical doctor identified as Olaleye, has been dragged before Justice R.A Oshodi of the Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, for raping his 15-year-old niece.

It was gathered that Olaleye defiled the teenager, who was living with his family, at their residence in Lagos after her father passed away, after he introduced her to pornography.

The suspect, according to sources familiar with the matter, continued to have carnal knowledge of the teenage girl for about 19 months until the wife discovered and reported to the Lagos State Police Command for investigation.

Briefed about the incident, the state police command detailed officers to arrest Olaleye, after which the case was transferred to the Gender Unit of the police command, where an Investigative Police Officer, Bimbo Williams, was assigned to handle the matter.

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be identified gunmen invaded Oko-Olowo, a town in Ilorin, Kwara State capital in the early hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022.

During the attack, the assailants were said to have kidnapped three persons, including a Muslim cleric and his son.

The terrorists, according to the victim’s family, had contacted them, and demanding N10 million ransom.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100 million ransom. We have begged them to accept N10m from us, even though we don’t have the money.

“I am appealing to the state government and men of goodwill to assist us in getting my two sons out of the den of the kidnappers,” a family source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the abduction, Kwara Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), , SP Okasanmi Ajayi said two suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa

