Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor

Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the court, remanded the teenage boys after they were charged with the murder of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Babatunde Dada, 46.

It would be recalled that the defendants were first charged on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court alongside two others, Mumuni Toheeb, 21, and Mubarak Soliu, 20.

They were all charged for allegedly receiving a Spark S Techno phone valued at N60,000, which was a property of the deceased.

But on Monday, February 14, when the case came up, Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola said a prema facie case had been established against Mohammed and Jamiu.

She, therefore, ordered that the two teenagers should face trial at the High Court following the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins.

The defendants were arraigned on Thursday, October 20, 2022, on four counts bordering on conspiracy to murder, murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.

Noting that the defendants killed the deceased by hitting him on the head with a wooden plank and a bottle, Martins also revealed that they robbed the deceased of his bag and a mobile phone on December 2, 2021, around 12pm, in the RCCG, Road 13, 6th Avenue, FESTAC area of Lagos.