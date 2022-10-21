A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), has remanded two teenagers, Farouk Mohammed, 16, and Kasali Jamiu, 19, at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, and the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, respectively.
Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor
The defendants were said to have hit the deceased’s head with a wooden plank, and a bottle.
Read Also
Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the court, remanded the teenage boys after they were charged with the murder of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Babatunde Dada, 46.
It would be recalled that the defendants were first charged on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court alongside two others, Mumuni Toheeb, 21, and Mubarak Soliu, 20.
They were all charged for allegedly receiving a Spark S Techno phone valued at N60,000, which was a property of the deceased.
But on Monday, February 14, when the case came up, Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola said a prema facie case had been established against Mohammed and Jamiu.
She, therefore, ordered that the two teenagers should face trial at the High Court following the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins.
The defendants were arraigned on Thursday, October 20, 2022, on four counts bordering on conspiracy to murder, murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.
Noting that the defendants killed the deceased by hitting him on the head with a wooden plank and a bottle, Martins also revealed that they robbed the deceased of his bag and a mobile phone on December 2, 2021, around 12pm, in the RCCG, Road 13, 6th Avenue, FESTAC area of Lagos.
Having heard the defendants’ plea of not guilty, Justice Sonaike ordered their remand in custody and adjourned the case till Tuesday, November 29, for trial.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng