RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos couples speak on impact of erotic movies on their relationships

News Agency Of Nigeria

A relationship expert advised couples not to compare themselves with people in erotic films.

Lagos couples speak on impact of erotic movies on their relationships [istockphoto]
Lagos couples speak on impact of erotic movies on their relationships [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Some find such movies as a source of entertainment and a way to spice up their intimacy.

For these couples, watching erotic movies together can spark new ideas and ignite a sense of shared adventure in exploring different aspects of their relationship.

It provides a platform for experimentation and a shared experience that can deepen the bond between partners.

On the other hand, some couples view erotic movies as unrealistic or even detrimental to their relationships.

They find the content exaggerated, the acting poor and the scenarios far from reflecting their own intimate experiences.

Rather than enhancing their relationship, they feel that such movies create unrealistic expectations or lead to misunderstandings and disagreements.

Separate interviews conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos revealed these contrasting perspectives.

Babatunde Kolawole, a businessman, told NAN that he sees erotic movies as a positive addition to his relationship.

“It’s a fun way to explore new ideas. It’s not like we’re copying everything we see, but it’s a fun way to get inspired,” said Kolawole.

Also, Chidinma Okonkwo, a fashion designer, shared a lighter side to the experience.

My husband and I tried watching an erotic movie together, but it ended up being more funny than anything.

“It was like our own personal comedy show. We just couldn’t take it seriously,” she said.

However, Mrs Abimbola Cole, an engineer, takes a strong stance against using such movies in relationships.

“We don’t need some scripted movie to tell us how to get our freak on,” she said.

Cole goes beyond personal preference, citing religious beliefs.

“It is also immoral, and my religion does not accept it,” she explained.

Her comments highlighted the potential link between erotic movies and unhealthy sexual attitudes.

“Erotic movies objectify individuals and promote unhealthy attitudes towards sex.

“We need to focus on mutual respect and understanding rather than unrealistic portrayals of intimacy,” she stressed.

However, Dr Jonathan Nelson, a relationship counsellor, noted, “While some couples might find erotic movies to be a form of entertainment, it’s crucial to understand that they can also foster unrealistic expectations.”

Another relationship expert, Mrs Vera Oluwa, advised couples not to compare themselves with people in erotic films.

According to her, actors in the movies seem to look as if they are good at intimacy and usually conform to a particular aesthetic.

“In reality, the intimacy you tend to see in such movies is often no more than a performance, whereas perhaps ‘good intimacy’ is about feeling connected with someone.

“With this in mind, chances are you may be enjoying yourself more than the actors are.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

Stop relying on certificates for survival, Pastor advises Nigerian graduates

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Chase him out of your country - Sowore asks Kenyan protesters to reject Obasanjo's peace move

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Ghanaian woman finds maggots in her urine after sex with son: 'Money rituals'

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN terrorists, capture weapons in Abia

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Katsina residents protest over killings, say bandits holding on to 12 corpses

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Child abuse [ThisNigeria]

Boarding school headmaster sexually defiles 12-year-old male student

The couple have two children together [Freepik]

Abuja man divorces wife because 'she does not respect me, does not pray'

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising [iStock]

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising, grants kids custody to wife

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss