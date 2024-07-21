Lagos couples speak on impact of erotic movies on their relationships

Some find such movies as a source of entertainment and a way to spice up their intimacy.

For these couples, watching erotic movies together can spark new ideas and ignite a sense of shared adventure in exploring different aspects of their relationship.

It provides a platform for experimentation and a shared experience that can deepen the bond between partners.

On the other hand, some couples view erotic movies as unrealistic or even detrimental to their relationships.

They find the content exaggerated, the acting poor and the scenarios far from reflecting their own intimate experiences.

Rather than enhancing their relationship, they feel that such movies create unrealistic expectations or lead to misunderstandings and disagreements.

Separate interviews conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos revealed these contrasting perspectives.

Babatunde Kolawole, a businessman, told NAN that he sees erotic movies as a positive addition to his relationship.

“It’s a fun way to explore new ideas. It’s not like we’re copying everything we see, but it’s a fun way to get inspired,” said Kolawole.

Also, Chidinma Okonkwo, a fashion designer, shared a lighter side to the experience.

“My husband and I tried watching an erotic movie together, but it ended up being more funny than anything.

“It was like our own personal comedy show. We just couldn’t take it seriously,” she said.

However, Mrs Abimbola Cole, an engineer, takes a strong stance against using such movies in relationships.

“We don’t need some scripted movie to tell us how to get our freak on,” she said.

Cole goes beyond personal preference, citing religious beliefs.

“It is also immoral, and my religion does not accept it,” she explained.

Her comments highlighted the potential link between erotic movies and unhealthy sexual attitudes.

“Erotic movies objectify individuals and promote unhealthy attitudes towards sex.

“We need to focus on mutual respect and understanding rather than unrealistic portrayals of intimacy,” she stressed.

However, Dr Jonathan Nelson, a relationship counsellor, noted, “While some couples might find erotic movies to be a form of entertainment, it’s crucial to understand that they can also foster unrealistic expectations.”

Another relationship expert, Mrs Vera Oluwa, advised couples not to compare themselves with people in erotic films.

According to her, actors in the movies seem to look as if they are good at intimacy and usually conform to a particular aesthetic.

“In reality, the intimacy you tend to see in such movies is often no more than a performance, whereas perhaps ‘good intimacy’ is about feeling connected with someone.