Lagos community residents fear return of deadly cult groups

It was gathered that the community had been peaceful since 2020 when suspected cult groups were chased out of the area by policemen and vigilantes.

A resident of the community, who spoke on a condition of anonymity for safety concerns, stated that the purported return of cultism was following the demolition in the area.

“Since 2020 and 2021, members of the Aiye Confraternity in particular were chased out of Oworonshoki. They have moved to the Ogudu area. But they don’t have a base there so they want to return.

“The Eiye cult group have been the ones remaining here but they have been peaceful to an extent. The fear now is that the Aiye members are planning to return. We have been seeing the faces of some of them that we know who used to be in this area before security flushed them out.” the source added.

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Johnny, advised the community leadership should not allow it by not keeping quiet.

“It’s not just Aiye. Even other cult groups are involved. When they (cultists) return here, there will be clashes and the community will not be peaceful again.

“What we heard is that following the demolition, some of them are being used by some powerful people to sustain the demolition by not allowing anyone to put up temporary structures. But are they security operatives?” Johnny queried.

When contacted, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin described the development as mere speculation.

