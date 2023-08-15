ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos community residents fear return of deadly cult groups

Damilare Famuyiwa

There are speculations that the cult members who had been chased out of the community since 2020 are now returning.

Police will be monitoring the area closely [Pulse]
Police will be monitoring the area closely [Pulse]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the community had been peaceful since 2020 when suspected cult groups were chased out of the area by policemen and vigilantes.

A resident of the community, who spoke on a condition of anonymity for safety concerns, stated that the purported return of cultism was following the demolition in the area.

Since 2020 and 2021, members of the Aiye Confraternity in particular were chased out of Oworonshoki. They have moved to the Ogudu area. But they don’t have a base there so they want to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Eiye cult group have been the ones remaining here but they have been peaceful to an extent. The fear now is that the Aiye members are planning to return. We have been seeing the faces of some of them that we know who used to be in this area before security flushed them out.” the source added.

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Johnny, advised the community leadership should not allow it by not keeping quiet.

It’s not just Aiye. Even other cult groups are involved. When they (cultists) return here, there will be clashes and the community will not be peaceful again.

“What we heard is that following the demolition, some of them are being used by some powerful people to sustain the demolition by not allowing anyone to put up temporary structures. But are they security operatives?” Johnny queried.

When contacted, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin described the development as mere speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundeyin, however, assured that the police would be working with the locals to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the area.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC resumes orientation camps in Borno after 13-year suspension

NYSC resumes orientation camps in Borno after 13-year suspension

Wike links Ganduje at Abuja residence

Wike links Ganduje at Abuja residence

8 African countries with lowest minimum wage in 2023

8 African countries with lowest minimum wage in 2023

How residents of border communities view Tinubu’s role in Niger crisis

How residents of border communities view Tinubu’s role in Niger crisis

20 new charges against Emefiele filed by Tinubu's government

20 new charges against Emefiele filed by Tinubu's government

Badagry LG distributes food items to residents to cushion effect of subsidy removal

Badagry LG distributes food items to residents to cushion effect of subsidy removal

Is ECOWAS a house divided against itself on how to resolve Niger crisis?

Is ECOWAS a house divided against itself on how to resolve Niger crisis?

Moghalu, wife rescued after being trapped in failed elevator

Moghalu, wife rescued after being trapped in failed elevator

'There shall be no witch-hunt in probing alleged looting in Abia' – Panel

'There shall be no witch-hunt in probing alleged looting in Abia' – Panel

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare