Lagos communities to experience 6 hours outage – EKEDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Wednesday announced a six-hour planned outage in some communities in Badagry, Lagos State.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said in a statement, that the outage would start between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Idemudia said the outage was to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to effect maintenance of their equipment at Agbara 132/32 station.

According to the general manager, the outage will affect customers in areas like Agbara Estate, Edu, Badagry, Mowo, Agemowo, Oke-Ira, Odan, Morogbo, Ijanikin, Era, Adaloko and environs.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as supply will be restored as soon as these repairs are concluded.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” Idemuda said.

