Lagos commercial driver faces manslaughter charge

The Prosecutor, Mrs Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8, 2018, at 6:30p.m. at Second Rainbow Bus Stop, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Okeowo said that the defendant drove a Ford Bus with registration No. EPE61XV and unlawfully caused the death of one Mr Henry Hounnouvi.

She said that the defendant drove carelessly and hit Hounnouvi with the bus.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 229 provides life imprisonment for manslaughter.