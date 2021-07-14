RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos commercial driver faces manslaughter charge

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 23-year-old commercial bus driver, Rasheed Atanda, on Tuesday appeared before a Lagos High Court for allegedly hitting and causing the death of a commuter.

Lagos commercial driver faces manslaughter charge. [legacy]
Lagos commercial driver faces manslaughter charge. [legacy]

Atanda, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Recommended articles

The Prosecutor, Mrs Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8, 2018, at 6:30p.m. at Second Rainbow Bus Stop, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Okeowo said that the defendant drove a Ford Bus with registration No. EPE61XV and unlawfully caused the death of one Mr Henry Hounnouvi.

She said that the defendant drove carelessly and hit Hounnouvi with the bus.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 229 provides life imprisonment for manslaughter.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, who refused the bail application of the defendant, adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for trial.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

International Criminal Court acknowledges receipt of Igboho's petition against Buhari

Lauretta Onochie is down, but she's not out of future consideration for INEC position

Okorocha hasn't been suspended from our party - APC

Parents keep calling me to favour their children - JAMB Registrar speaks on challenges

Osinbajo: 'We are looking for investors to support'

Court orders reinstatement of soldier 14 years after dismissal

NCDC records 154 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria will receive 4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next month

Lawmaker suspends controversial press regulation bills