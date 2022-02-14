RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos collapsed building: Death toll rises to 5, as NEMA recovers body of IT student

The body of a student on industrial training was, on Sunday evening, recovered from the collapsed three-storey building at Yaba area of Lagos, thus raising the death toll to five.

Zonal Coordinator, South-West of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that relatives of the IT student, simply identified as Damola, told the emergency rescue team that their son reported to duty the day the building collapsed and had yet to be found.

NAN also reports that the clue came about the time rescue and recovery operation was to be concluded, having rescued two persons and recovered four bodies from the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Farinloye said that the mother of Damola fainted when one of his relatives identified the body to be his.

NAN reports that a three-storey building had collapsed on Saturday afternoon at No. 16, Akanbi Crescent, off Adesina Street, Harvey, Yaba.

It took the combined team of officials of NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nigeria Police Force and the Fire Service about 24 hours to get to the bottom of the rubbles.

