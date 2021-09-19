RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

Lagos Police CP has appealed to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are facing.

For Illustration: Police officers on Third Mainland Bridge during rescue operation (Punch)
Akinlolu Ajayi, a Lagos State Development and Property Corporation will face prosecution after police operatives rescued him from jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a statement on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said Ajayi was seen trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront by policemen on a patrol in the area.

He added that the 54-yr-old civil servant had been taken into custody for further investigation and prosecution.

The statement reads, “The incident happened around 9.25am on September 15, 2021, when one Akinlolu Ajayi, 54, a staff member of LSDPC Town Planning, Ilupeju, resident at №1, Owodunni Street, Oworonsoki, was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront.

“The anti-crime patrol team of the Bariga Police Division on a routine patrol of the area immediately rescued the man and took him into protective custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, having directed that the man’s family should be contacted for necessary action, appeals to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are currently facing.

The Police boss further warns that such a condemnable act is not only morally wrong but is also criminal. The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and subsequent prosecution.”

