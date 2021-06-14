RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos City are you ready for new school Comedy Show like never before?

FUNB’S BUS “Surviving Lagos”

Comedy by Funbifunbi, Pencil, Forever, Bowjoint, Damola, Ovy Godwin

Music performances - Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Laycon, Ajebo Hustlers, Raybekah, Olakira, AcebergTM, Morien.

DJs - DJ Neptune and DJ Nana

Happening Live at Shell Hall MUSON Centre, Sunday 27th June 2021.

Show Time -6PM

Tickets

Area - 5K

Corporate - 20K

Luxury Table of 5 - 1M

Tickets available at

https://www.ariiyatickets.com/event/funbis-bus-surviving-lagos/

For Table bookings- 07069304645

FUNBI’S BUS - SUNDAY 27TH JUNE

Follow @funbifunbi on IG for more details

