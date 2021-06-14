Lagos City are you ready for new school Comedy Show like never before?
FUNB’S BUS “Surviving Lagos”
Music performances - Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Laycon, Ajebo Hustlers, Raybekah, Olakira, AcebergTM, Morien.
DJs - DJ Neptune and DJ Nana
Happening Live at Shell Hall MUSON Centre, Sunday 27th June 2021.
Show Time -6PM
Tickets
Area - 5K
Corporate - 20K
Luxury Table of 5 - 1M
Tickets available at
For Table bookings- 07069304645
FUNBI’S BUS - SUNDAY 27TH JUNE
Follow @funbifunbi on IG for more details
