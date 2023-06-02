Lagos bus conductor st*bs s*x worker to d*ath

The sports category has moved to a new website.
Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident was said to have taken place on November 6, 2019, around 11 pm at No 17, Empire Road, the Surulere area of Lagos State.

During the arraignment on Thursday, June 1, 2023, a police prosecution witness, Inspector Jola Oso, who was led in evidence-in-chief by the state prosecuting counsel, Olayemi Shofolu, stated that the defendant made a statement saying that he had an agreement to pay the late Solomon ₦‎2,000, but that it was after he had sex with her that the deceased said she was no longer collecting ₦‎2,000 but ₦‎8,000.

The defendant said it was the deceased that first held his clothes before he saw a kitchen knife, and that immediately he saw the knife, he took it and stabbed the deceased,” the witness said.

When asked for his conclusion on the case, he said, “I found out that the deceased was 28 years old and was also a woman and Babatunde would have overpowered her and does not need to use any weapon.

“I am saying that the defendant killed the deceased intentionally.”

Justice Adesanya adjourned the case till June 6 for the continuation of trial.

Meanwhile, an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ogba had remanded a man, Darlington Ezenwa, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ezenwa was arraigned by the police on two counts of conspiracy and defilement.

However, the Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, did not take the defendant's plea owing to the nature of the offence.

