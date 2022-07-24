Lagos-based businessman shot dead at drinking spot in Kwara

Then deceased, who was in his 40s, was gunned down at a drinking spot in the state.

According to Daily Trust, Osundiya visited Kwara to spend time with his family before he was killed in a yet to be known circumstances.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around past 6:00pm on Wednesday as a gang of two men trailed him to one of the drinking spots beside the Kwara State Center for Art and Culture and shot him at close range.

A source told the paper that shortly before the assailants arrived at the scene, a girl who was with Osundiya had been having conversation on the phone with some people regarding their location.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike and left in the pool of his blood thereafter. He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State, where his two wives and children still reside but recently relocated to Lagos to start cement business,” the source added.

Also confirming the incident, Segun, the deceased younger brother, said the development has devastated his family and friends.

Segun, however, called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

When contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police were still on the trail of the killers.

“We can’t say for now whether the killing was by cultists or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now,” Okasanmi said.

Osundiya's death is another reminder of the current state of security in Nigeria.

Gunmen killings and kidnappings have been on the increase as the security operatives appear to be overwhelmed.