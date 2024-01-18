ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos agency rescues pregnant woman assaulted by her husband

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency reported the case to police and the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

Lagos agency rescues pregnant woman assaulted by her husband
Lagos agency rescues pregnant woman assaulted by her husband

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made this known in a statement in Lagos. She said that the agency received a distress call on Wednesday from a reporter of an alleged case of domestic violence.

“In the wake of the recent report of a seven-month pregnant woman who lost her life as a result of domestic violence, the agency has received yet another distress call from a mandated reporter of an alleged case of domestic violence involving another pregnant woman and her husband.

“It was alleged that an expectant mother was physically assaulted by her partner who then proceeded to locked her in their apartment located in the Mushin Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was reported that the alleged physical assault eventually resulted in the pregnant woman losing consciousness and it took the timely intervention of the neighbours who rescued her and rushed her to the general hospital for medical assistance,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the agency reported the case to police and the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

“DSVA immediately contacted the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, and Police Officers from Mushin police station were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“The suspect has since been apprehended while the survivor is still in an unconscious state,” she stated.

According to her, the agency reiterates the State’s zero tolerance stance, while restating commitment to helping survivors of abuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whilst underscoring the potential dangers and the negative ripple effect of domestic violence on survivors and the society at large, we reiterate that the State Government remains unwavering in ensuring perpetrators of these heinous crimes are held accountable.

“We use this medium to appreciate the neighbors for calling for help and reaching out to the agency,” Vivour-Adeniyi added.

DSVA boss urged anyone experiencing domestic violence to please break the culture of silence by speaking out.

“Report promptly to authorities such as the DSVA either via the toll-free line 08000 333 333 or at Novel House, Plot 3, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja,” she noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

EFCC should reform arrested Yahoo boys into IT specialists - Cybersecurity expert

EFCC should reform arrested Yahoo boys into IT specialists - Cybersecurity expert

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Refund bride price or return to my house, man tells estranged wife

Refund bride price or return to my house, man tells estranged wife

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

Road traffic crashes claim 404 lives in Niger in 2 years – FRSC

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace