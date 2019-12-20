Two persons have been killed as alleged rival members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities clashed on Alhaji Qudus Giwa Street, near the Oando filling station, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The cult clash, according to Punch, also left many others injured.

According to an eyewitnesses, policemen evacuated one of the corpses after the clash.

The eyewitnesses stated that the residents did not know what caused the fight as it was so sudden that many of them, who were returning from work and markets, were injured.

A resident of the area, simply identified as Emmanuel, confirmed that the clash was between members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

Emmanuel lamented that the cult clashes in Ikorodu had become so frequent that residents of the area were no longer safe.

Another eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Ayo, said, “I don’t know what led to their fight. Cult clashes in Ikorodu seem to be endless. The police themselves are worried about the frequent cult-related clashes and killings in Ikorodu.

“As the police succeed in quelling a particular clash, three or four others will surface within 24 hours. Nobody can actually tell what they have been fighting for. I think this is beyond the supremacy stuff.”

A trader, who simply identified herself as Otolorin, said the senseless killings and destruction of property had resulted in the backwardness of the area.

According to Otolorin, apart from the clashes, the hoodlums also steal goods worth millions of naira during the crises.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, said he would confirm the clash from the divisional police officer in charge of the area, but Punch reports that he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this story.