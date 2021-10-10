Lafia residents groan over cooking gas price hike

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia said the continuous hike in price was making life more difficult for their families.

Abdullahi Musa, a resident said his family had to resort to the use of kerosene stove and firewood for cooking as he could no longer cope giving his lean resources.

Musa said that a kilogramme of gas that sold for about N380 a month ago, now sells for between N518 and N520.

“We have no choice than to go back to using firewood to cook in spite of its implication on our health and the environment.

“It is so unfortunate that you cannot predict the price per kg when next you come to refill.

“Federal Government should urgently intervene in order to cushion the plight of the masses,” he said.

Also Blessing Akolo, student of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, said that hike in price coming at a time Nigerians were still grappling with the economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic was worrisome.

She added that their parents were going through a lot already to see them through school and that the increase in the price of gas was making their situation worse.

Akolo, therefore, appealed to government to do something urgently to save the situation.

Similarly, Mr Abel Abimiku, a civil servant noted that the situation was frustrating as his salary was too meagre to cater for the family needs.

Meanwhile, Mr Bojo James, Manager of Sky View Gas station Makurdi Road, Lafia, attributed the hike in price of the product to the devaluation of the Naira, the high exchange rate as well as scarcity of dollars in the country.

He explained that greater percentage of the cooking gas being sold in the country was imported.

“The price increase is also affecting our business as a lot of customers now resort to using firewood and charcoal for cooking,” he added.