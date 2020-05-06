In the first phase of its intervention, Lafarge Africa converted two of its facilities in Sagamu and Ashaka to be used as isolation centres. In addition, it provided generators, ambulances and critical personal protection equipment (PPE) for health professionals and host states.

Inside the Ashaka Isolation Center donated by Lafarge to Gombe State

Two of the fully equipped ambulances donated to the Ogun State Government

Beginning from the 24th of April, Lafarge Africa launched the second phase of its intervention, distributing food and medical supplies to host communities in Ashaka, Gombe State; Mfamosing, Cross River State; Ewekoro & Sagamu, Ogun State and Ikorodu, Oshodi, Alimosho, Ikoyi-Obalende & Eti-Osa areas of Lagos State. Food packages were distributed to over 10,000 families (approximately 60,000 beneficiaries). The construction solutions company also provided primary drugs and secondary care facilities, including PPEs, to improve the conditions of community health centres and clinics. Royal fathers, Chiefs, community leaders and representatives were present to support the donation and receive supplies for the communities.

Royal fathers in Sagamu at the food and medical supplies donation exercise

Relief package presentation in Ewekoro

While presenting the relief materials to residents in Lagos Island East LGA of Lagos State, the Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani stated; ‘At Lafarge Africa, we are deeply committed to our host communities, and we work with them to improve lives through our presence and active citizenship. We are supporting the efforts of the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as other corporates to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

Elenda Giwa-Amu, Non-Executive Director of Lafarge Africa, said that the business’ operations are built on the key pillars of sustainability, health and safety and is, therefore, mobilizing resources at their disposal at this time to offer succor to Nigerians. She added that they are reaching out as much as they can, especially to where they are operating, having identified over 60,000 households who need this help.

Segun Dawodu, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Lagos State at the distribution of donations to residents of Marina

Residents practicing social distancing as they wait to receive their packages

Hon. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr., the Commissioner for Finance and Secretary of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State during the presentation of relief materials in Mfamosing remarked that Lafarge has shown unwavering commitment to the common good of Nigerians, and the donation of food packages to several communities in Mfamosing at this time will boost the Government’s efforts to alleviate the burden on our people.

Hon. Comm. Finance and Secretary, COVID-19 Taskforce CRS presenting Relief materials

While distributing food packages in other areas of Lagos State, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lafarge’s Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development Director stated that the company is collaboratively working with all Nigerians to curtail the spread of COVID-19. She noted that it started with disseminating information about the pandemic, providing employees, providing employees, host communities and stakeholders with the knowledge required to stay safe. She encouraged people to comply with the directives issued by the Government and the health authorities.

Residents of Ikorodu at the donation exercise

