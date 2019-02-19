The convict, Ngozi Akakem, in a video that went viral in January, stripped her friend, Nkiru, naked and physically assaulted her while making a video of the incident.

It was gathered that Ngozi went to Nkiru's house with thugs and humiliated her at gunpoint.

The defendant was arrested after the video of the embarrassing incident went viral.

She was arraigned in court on 10 count charges. Ngozi, however, pleaded not guilty on the charges leveled against her.

The magistrate granted her bail on the sum of N1 million and the case was adjourned till March 28. She was remanded in prison pending when she perfect her bail conditions.