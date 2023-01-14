Lady threatens suicide if bank doesn’t reverse N4m fraudulent withdrawal.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Agim explained how the said amount was withdrawn from her account without her authorisation and her struggle to reclaim her money.

The lady insisted that she lodged the money with Zenith bank and that it was fraudulently stolen right under their watch without them giving her a satisfactory response as to how they will refund her.

Agim recalled that the incident happened at about 8.43pm on January 9, 2023, when she received a debit alert of N3.7m transferred from her Zenith account to an Access Bank account.

"I was confused because I knew I never authorised such transactions. I couldn’t have done such a transaction in the first place. That money is my life’s savings. Why will I transfer it to an unknown Access Bank account just like that? It does not add up. I want to state it clearly that I didn’t authorise that transaction," she told the paper.

The second tranche of the illegal withdrawal occurred just as she was struggling to come to terms with the initial debit alert.

"Before I would know what was happening, I got another alert of N222, 900 in a space of just one minute. I was trying to go into my mobile app to check what was happening when I saw the alert sent to the same Access Bank account where the first N3.7m was illegally transferred to," added the victim.

Speaking about her efforts to ensure she gets the money back, Agim said she visited a branch of the bank the following day but was left confused by the response she got.

According to her, the bank claimed she authorised a token to facilitate the transaction but she insisted that she never did such.

Although the bank said they have been able to retrieve about N800, 500 from the Access Bank account, Agim threatened that she wants her money back in full or else she may commit suicide.