Lady st*bs her Lagos boyfriend to d*ath, police arrest suspect

At the time of filing this report, the details of the incident remain sketchy.

It was, however, gathered that Dahiru’s stepfather, Kazeem Obafunso, after being briefed that his stepson had been stabbed by his girlfriend, reported the incident at the Ilasan Police Station.

Policemen deployed to the incident scene following a distress call, were said to have rushed Dahiru to Evercare Hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said Dahiru’s corpse had been deposited in a mortuary in the Yaba area of the state for autopsy, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing; the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old serial kidnapper, Joy Kolapo, had as well been arrested for allegedly abducting a three-year-old boy, identified as Bright, in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Having abducted Bright on Thursday, October 27, 2022, policemen attached to the state command, on Saturday, November 12, nabbed Kolapo for his abduction.

“The suspect was arrested in the Omi Adio area of Oyo State on November 12, 2022 with another victim, one Moses, 7, whom she had kidnapped in the Olopo Meta area of Oyo state,” Hundeyin stated.