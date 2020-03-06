A 30-year-old lady identified as Kudirat Balogun, has inflicted life-threatening injuries on a tenant living in her father's house.

The suspect allegedly stabbed one Chukma Abuza with a broken bottle in his stomach.

Following the incident, which happened at Iduwo Eletu Street, Awoyaya, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, Balogun has now been arraigned before Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in the state.

The police charged the defendant with two counts of conspiracy and attempted murder.

According to Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, the defendant conspired with her brother, who is presently at large, and stabbed Abuza with a broken bottle in the stomach during an argument over fetching water from the well.

Ekundayo said Balogun also used an iron rod to inflict life-threatening injuries on the complainant.

The accused, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.M. Olumide-Fusika admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice, and adjourned the case till March 30, for further hearing.