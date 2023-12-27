Lady stabs married lover to death in Rivers

It was gathered that the duo had an altercation on Friday, December 22, 2023, during which the incident happened.

Tony and the suspect, who were residents in an estate along the NTA/Apara link road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, had an argument on the said date which led to him beating her up.

But in an attempt to defend herself, the lady stabbed him in the neck.

According to a source privy to the incident, the lovers continued in the fight without minding the state of the injury sustained by Tony, dragging themselves into the street.

Tony was, however, said to have collapsed after losing blood due to the injury sustained from the stab and when sympatisers rushed him to the hospital, he was said to have died on the way.

The source said, “Tony and his girlfriend had an argument that fateful night which resulted in a fight between them. There are reports that Tony had always been assaulting the lady for some time and this time around, I think in an attempt to defend herself, the lady stabbed him in the neck.

“They carried on with the fight and dragged themselves into the street as no one was willing to interfere in their fight. Tony later collapsed after losing lots of blood from the injury he sustained. When he was rushed to the hospital, he went cold on the way and gave up the ghost before they could get to the hospital.

“I also heard that he and his wife in Enugu are in a long divorce battle, maybe because of some issues relating to domestic violence.”

