According to a report by The Nation, the lady allegedly concealed the substance, which weighed about 930 grams, in four big tomato tins.

The deputy controller of prison, Tolu Ogunsakin, said the lady was shocked when she was asked by officials at the gate to bring out the items she brought for a thorough check-up.

It was learnt that Ogunsakin has begun investigation to determine the culpability of her husband in the matter.

In his remark, the Lagos State Controller of Prisons (CP), Tunde Ladipo, said the suspect will face justice, adding that anybody found culpable in the matter would not be spared.

The CP added that the suspect has been handed over to operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).