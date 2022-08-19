Lady narrates how taxi driver kidnapped and r*ped her in Rivers State

The rape and kidnap victim, who shared her experience with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, stated that she was picked by the accused taxi driver around the Air Force Junction along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, in the late hours of Monday. August 15, 2022.

While noting that she had no choice but to board the vehicle as it was already late, the lady said the incident happened while she was returning home from her workplace.

Her words: “He just came and said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said I was going to Rukpokwu (near Port Harcourt). He said okay, and asked me to enter.

“So, he drove down and wound up the glass. He showed me a knife and a gun and asked me to keep quiet. He said he had killed a woman already because the woman shouted.

“He was like he was going to kill me; that the only way he was going to save me was to sleep with me.

“So, when we got to a lonely and dark place, he stopped and slept with me. Then, just a few meters from that place, he stopped the car and said I should go out.”

In her reaction to the kidnap and rape, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko advised the victim to report the matter to the police, as she sympathised with her

“I sympathise with her, but rather than going to the media, she should ensure that the incident is reported to the nearest police station,” she stated.