RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady narrates how taxi driver kidnapped and r*ped her in Rivers State

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady said the taxi driver offered to take her home while returning from work around 10pm on Monday.

Lady narrates how taxi driver kidnapped and r*ped her in Rivers State
Lady narrates how taxi driver kidnapped and r*ped her in Rivers State

A 21-year-old lady, whose identity was concealed, has narrated that a taxi driver kidnapped and raped her while she was returning home from her workplace.

The rape and kidnap victim, who shared her experience with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, stated that she was picked by the accused taxi driver around the Air Force Junction along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, in the late hours of Monday. August 15, 2022.

While noting that she had no choice but to board the vehicle as it was already late, the lady said the incident happened while she was returning home from her workplace.

Her words: “He just came and said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said I was going to Rukpokwu (near Port Harcourt). He said okay, and asked me to enter.

“So, he drove down and wound up the glass. He showed me a knife and a gun and asked me to keep quiet. He said he had killed a woman already because the woman shouted.

“He was like he was going to kill me; that the only way he was going to save me was to sleep with me.

“So, when we got to a lonely and dark place, he stopped and slept with me. Then, just a few meters from that place, he stopped the car and said I should go out.”

In her reaction to the kidnap and rape, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko advised the victim to report the matter to the police, as she sympathised with her

I sympathise with her, but rather than going to the media, she should ensure that the incident is reported to the nearest police station,” she stated.

Iringe-Koko added that the matter could only be investigated if the victim report it.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

No short shelf doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria — FG

No short shelf doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria — FG

Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

YABATECH unveils N50 billion Endowment Fund Logo — Rector

YABATECH unveils N50 billion Endowment Fund Logo — Rector

Illegal detention: AGF, police to pay lady accused of spying for IPOB 60m

Illegal detention: AGF, police to pay lady accused of spying for IPOB 60m

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

20 mummified corpses recovered from ritual shrine by Edo Police