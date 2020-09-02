Sharing her ordeal, she said she had been interacting with the man on the social media platform for some time before they made arrangements for a meeting.

However, unknown to her, her lover had ulterior motives while waiting for her arrival.

According to her, the guy pulled a knife on her, robbed her of her phones and money before dragging her to an uncompleted building in Ablekuma to rape her.

Watch her in the video as she recounts her ordeal: