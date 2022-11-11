Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé

The lady, who was suspected to be in her mid-30s, according to multiple reports, alighted from a taxi she boarded after a heated argument with her fiancé, headed for the railing of the bridge and scaled it into the lagoon on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

In a statement in which this incident was disclosed, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Osanyintolu said efforts to rescue the victim had so far proved abortive, as she was yet-to-be found.

“Upon the arrival of the Lagos Response Team at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from an Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

”The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car.

“The LRT, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Services are currently on ground working together to search for the victim,” the statement quoted Osanyintolu as saying.

Also revealing that rescue teams after intense search and efforts were unable to find the victim, Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho stated that the search would continue today (Friday).

“The rescue teams called off their search by 7pm because it was already dark. They will continue the search tomorrow (Friday); you know it is water, the wave would have taken the body somewhere else,” he added.