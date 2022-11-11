RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim alighted from a taxi she boarded and plunged into the lagoon from the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

Lady jumps into lagoon
Lady jumps into lagoon

A yet-to-be identified lady, has plunged herself from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos into the lagoon.

Recommended articles

The lady, who was suspected to be in her mid-30s, according to multiple reports, alighted from a taxi she boarded after a heated argument with her fiancé, headed for the railing of the bridge and scaled it into the lagoon on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

In a statement in which this incident was disclosed, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Osanyintolu said efforts to rescue the victim had so far proved abortive, as she was yet-to-be found.

“Upon the arrival of the Lagos Response Team at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from an Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

”The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car.

“The LRT, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Services are currently on ground working together to search for the victim,” the statement quoted Osanyintolu as saying.

Also revealing that rescue teams after intense search and efforts were unable to find the victim, Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho stated that the search would continue today (Friday).

“The rescue teams called off their search by 7pm because it was already dark. They will continue the search tomorrow (Friday); you know it is water, the wave would have taken the body somewhere else,” he added.

Omotosho, however, assured that the Lagos lagoon would be thoroughly searched.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Counterfeit, substandard products, threat to health, economy – NAFDAC

Counterfeit, substandard products, threat to health, economy – NAFDAC

How a young Nigerian tackles learning problem among rural pupils with digital tools

How a young Nigerian tackles learning problem among rural pupils with digital tools

2023: PDP remains best alternative for Nigerians — PDP Chairman

2023: PDP remains best alternative for Nigerians — PDP Chairman

Court voids order to arrest EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Court voids order to arrest EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

PDP G5: IBB to play peacemaker Between Atiku, Wike

PDP G5: IBB to play peacemaker Between Atiku, Wike

Nigeria spends N8.3trn on officials, but can’t give ASUU N1trn – Ndume

Nigeria spends N8.3trn on officials, but can’t give ASUU N1trn – Ndume

FG disburses N101bn from Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

FG disburses N101bn from Basic Healthcare Provision Fund – Official

Tinubu most saleable candidate for 2023 poll – Ribadu

Tinubu most saleable candidate for 2023 poll – Ribadu

Atiku committed to resolving crisis of confidence in PDP — Adviser

Atiku committed to resolving crisis of confidence in PDP — Adviser

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lagos man marries Kenyan lady as he abandons his wife of 16years

Lagos man marries Kenyan lady as he abandons his wife of 16 years

Nigerian man stabs sister and kills mother in Uk

Nigerian man st*bs sister after gruesomely k*lling his mother in UK

Chidinmna and late Ataga

Witness says Chidinma, her foster father aren’t honest about Ataga’s d*ath

Ondo youth protest Monarch's conversion

Ondo youth protests monarch’s conversion to Christianity, blames him for calamities