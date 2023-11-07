ADVERTISEMENT
Lady in court for stealing ₦200k from boyfriend who denied her request

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lady went to sleep over in her boyfriend's house which she took his phone and transferred the money to her account.

The defendant, who resides in Agwan Maigero, Kaduna , is charged with theft. The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Michael Elisha of Sabo Tasha Kaduna, reported the matter at the Sabo Police Station, on November 3 at about 5 pm.

Leo said that the complainant, who was the defendant’s boyfriend, allegedly stole ₦200,000 belonging to him. According to the prosecutor, the defendant went to sleep over in the complainant’s house and the following morning when he went to take his bath, the defendant picked his phone and transferred ₦200,000 to her account.

He added that the defendant was later arrested after a month of her disappearing to an unknown location. During police investigation, he said the defendant confessed to taking the money, adding that she stole the money because she needed it urgently and that her boyfriend refused to give her.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said the surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must submit two recent sized passport photo. He adjourned the case until December 6 for hearing.

