A 28-year-old lady, Dora Edet, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly cooking noodles with marijuana for her friend to consume.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah said the suspect who's a waitress adulterated the noodles she cooked for friend, Faith Nwakwo with marijuana.

Edet, who's a resident of No. 4, Mufutau Shobola St., Ifako-Ijaiye area of the state, is facing a count charge of breach of the peace, following the offence she reportedly committed sometime in November last year (2019).

The prosecutor submitted to the court that the defendant who was living with Nwankwo, added the marijuana substance into the noodles she prepared for her, without her consent.

Unah said, “The defendant was squatting with the complainant in her mini flat.

“The complainant had told the defendant to leave her house after she noticed that the defendant was always smoking weed in the room.

“The defendant invited an unwanted guest into the room and they smoked together. This was eyesore to the complainant.

“All attempts made by the complainant to prevent the defendant from smoking the weed in the house proved abortive.

“This made the defendant to carry out the wicked act."

After pleading not guilty to the charge against her, the defendant was admitted to bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Chief Magistrate, A. A. Fashola who granted Edet bail, ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate however adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing.