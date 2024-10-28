ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady found dead after visiting man she met on a dating app

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to have informed her friend of her intended meeting with the man she met on a dating app. Her lifeless body was found thereafter.

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe [X:@Brightgoldenboy]
The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe [X:@Brightgoldenboy]

Recommended articles

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, confirmed the discovery occurred on Thursday after the police received a report.

Investigators quickly identified the victim and began examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

Precious had told a friend on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, that she planned to meet a man she met on the dating site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, she called her friend around 7:30 AM to say she was returning home, but that was the last anyone heard from her before the grim finding of her body.

Edafe remarked, “On October 22, she informed her friend about meeting a male companion from the dating website. After leaving home, her friend received a call the next morning indicating she was en route home, but sadly, it was her last communication.”

In light of this incident, the police have launched a thorough investigation.

Precious's remains have been taken to the morgue for autopsy, as officials seek to uncover the details leading to her untimely death.

Edafe urged caution, especially among young women engaging with online acquaintances. He reassured the public, particularly Precious’s family, that the police are dedicated to finding justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This case emphasizes the need for vigilance when interacting with people met through social media and dating platforms,” he cautioned, urging women to exercise greater discretion in such encounters.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, also reiterated the commitment to a thorough investigation into this tragic situation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

UNN

UNN denies student death on campus, demands apology from blogger

Lady accuses pastor of multiple rape and abortion

Lady accuses pastor of multiple rape and abortion