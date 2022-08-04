Lady files for divorce after her husband hid in toilet during robbery

Making her submission before a Mapo Grade A Customary Court, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Oladejo said her husband is unreliable, such that he abandoned her with their children when the robbers attacked them.

Her words: ”My Lord, I am yet to recover from the shock I experienced when a gang of thieves raided our house. He hid in the toilet, leaving me to pant in front of the armed robbers, who terrorized the entire residents of the house.

“My lord, when the thieves arrived at around 1am. on that night, my husband was nowhere to be found to defend the children and I. Unknown to me, he hid in the toilet. He only came out when they had gone. My husband wanted us to continue living in that house.”

Having heard the woman’s argument, the President of the Court, S. M. Akintayo granted a restraining order against Oladejo, which she maintained must stop the latter from threatening, harassing, and interfering in the private life of Abidemi.

The judge went ahead to also grant the custody of the three children of the duo to Oladejo, as she stated that the woman is in the best position to cater for them.

“Both petitioner and respondent shall be responsible for the education and other welfare of the children.

“In addition, Abidemi shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for the children’s upkeep,” she added.