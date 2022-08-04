RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady files for divorce after her husband hid in toilet during robbery

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

When armed robbers attacked the couple in their matrimonial home, the man, according to his wife, left her and their children to the mercy of the assailants.

divorce
divorce

One Asiata Oladejo is no longer interested in her marriage. This was after her husband Abidemi hid himself in the toilet when armed robbers attacked them at home.

Making her submission before a Mapo Grade A Customary Court, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Oladejo said her husband is unreliable, such that he abandoned her with their children when the robbers attacked them.

Her words: ”My Lord, I am yet to recover from the shock I experienced when a gang of thieves raided our house. He hid in the toilet, leaving me to pant in front of the armed robbers, who terrorized the entire residents of the house.

“My lord, when the thieves arrived at around 1am. on that night, my husband was nowhere to be found to defend the children and I. Unknown to me, he hid in the toilet. He only came out when they had gone. My husband wanted us to continue living in that house.

Having heard the woman’s argument, the President of the Court, S. M. Akintayo granted a restraining order against Oladejo, which she maintained must stop the latter from threatening, harassing, and interfering in the private life of Abidemi.

The judge went ahead to also grant the custody of the three children of the duo to Oladejo, as she stated that the woman is in the best position to cater for them.

“Both petitioner and respondent shall be responsible for the education and other welfare of the children.

“In addition, Abidemi shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for the children’s upkeep,” she added.

The judge, however, advised Abidemi and Oladejo to maintain peace and order.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

APC confirms Gov Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

Salary Policy: ASUP gives Okowa 30-day ultimatum

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

FG to establish mobile phone data policy

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as spokespersons

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Trending

Kwabena Asumadu, 23-year-old student shot dead

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Alika Ogorchukwu

Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Joseph Fekala. [Daily Trust]

Yahoo boy buries lover in his bedroom after strangling her to death