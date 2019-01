The incident occurred on Sunday, January 13, 2019. A post published by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) refers to a Facebook profile, Francis Okanya, who confirmed the event.

According to Okanya, the alleged arson happened after the morning service when a lady entered the church with gas.

She is believed to have burnt the statue with the flammable content.

The Facebook profile says,"a lady enter into Mary Grotto with a gallon of fuel and burn it down after morning mass."