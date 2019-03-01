Rose told the court that she converted to Islam to marry her lover but her father refused to bless the union.

"I want the court to compel my father to allow me to marry the man I love and if he refuses, the court should do the needful," she said.

Responding to her claim, her father, Josiah, said he was not aware of her relationship with any man and was surprised when he received a court sermon.

He added that the supposed suitor never visited him to seek for her hand in marriage.

In his ruling after the submission of both parties, the judge, Malam Dahiru Aliyu, said the consent of parent is needed before any marriage union takes place.

He ordered the suitor to appear before the court along with his kins. The judge adjourned the case till March 4 for further hearing.