Lady dies after intense sex with her boyfriend in Kwara

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased’s lover was said to have taken sexual enhancement drinks before their meeting at the guest house.

Blood was reportedly dripping from her private part [Guardian]
Blood was reportedly dripping from her private part [Guardian]

The middle-aged lady, according to Kwara Police Command, passed away at a hospital in the Temidire area of Ilorin.

Following the incident, operatives of Kwara State Police Command swung into action and arrested the lover of the deceased.

Multiple reports claimed that the barber had, before their meeting at a popular guest house around Offa garage, taken some herbal concoctions to enhance his sexual performance and impress the deceased.

A source familiar with the incident stated that the lovers were entangled in marathon sex before the incident.

Before her demise, the woman had said she was tired, and at the same time, we saw blood-like substance dripping out of her private part,” the source alleged.

Corroborating the source’s account of the incident, another source in the hotel said It was at this point that she became helpless, and thereafter died.

The boyfriend and some staff members rushed the lady to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

Immediately after the lady gave up the ghost, the owner of the Guest House was informed of the incident and he called police officers from the “A Division” around Challenge in Ilorin, who came and arrested the barber.

Disclosing the arrest of the barber, spokesperson for Kwara Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi stated that the state Force command has commenced full investigations to know what happened between him and the deceased during the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa

