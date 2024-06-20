ADVERTISEMENT
Grieving lady cries out over hospital’s refusal to release mother’s corpse

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hospital attributed the refusal of the release of the deceased’s body over an outstanding bill.

The hospital has refused to release the body due to an outstanding bill [Punch]
The hospital has refused to release the body due to an outstanding bill [Punch]

The 32-year-old explained that her mother, who had been managing diabetes and hypertension, suddenly fell critically ill, prompting the family to rush her to multiple hospitals.

Charity was turned away by several hospitals due to bed space shortages and the complexity of her condition until they finally reached a military hospital, which then referred them to Awesome Grace Hospital.

Recounting how her mother passed away, Joy said “It all started when my mother complained of severe stomach pain. I noticed her veins were swollen and alerted my brother, who quickly arranged for a ride to take us from Apapa to the hospital. At St Luke Hospital, tests were conducted, and we were referred to other hospitals, all of which were at full capacity until we got to the Military Hospital in Yaba.

At the military hospital, a doctor evaluated Charity and recommended they go to Awesome Grace Hospital. They arrived around 8 pm, but despite providing her medical history, treatment was delayed until they made an initial payment of ₦300,000 plus a ₦20,000 registration fee.

Treatment only began after Joy showed her account balance of ₦415,000, but unfortunately, Charity died two days later on June 12, 2024.

When the family requested a death certificate and arranged for an ambulance, they were informed of an additional ₦515,000 bill. Despite making another payment of ₦100,000, the hospital refused to release the body until the remaining ₦415,000 was settled, transferring Charity’s body to the mortuary at the Military Hospital.

On his part, Joy’s father, Peter expressed his frustration, saying, “It is unjustifiable for the hospital to demand such a large amount after we paid the required fees before treatment started.

He then urged the hospital to release his wife's body, highlighting the family's agony.

A representative from Awesome Grace Hospital, who identified herself as Nkechi, stated that the family must settle the outstanding bill to obtain the death certificate needed to retrieve Charity’s body from the mortuary.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

