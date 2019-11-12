A lady whose identity is yet-to-be disclosed, has conspired with her boyfriend, Vincent, to steal the sum of N190,000 from her sister's account who is a widow.

The Nation reports that the lovers who have been apprehended by a Vigilante Group in Sapele area of Delta, allegedly stole her sister’s ATM card and withdrew the money from her bank account.

It was gathered that the stolen money was part of the contributions given to the widow by well-meaning individuals after the burial of her husband.

“We all know the way late Godfrey Agburen Dedevbo aka Shooter died leaving the wife and his three kids. After the burial, some good-hearted persons contributed money for the upkeep of the children, and kept in the deceased's wife's account," a source close to the family member was quoted.

The source further stated that the suspects have no human feelings, and that they want to reap from where they didn't sow.