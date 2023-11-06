Lady commits suicide over prolonged sickness in Lagos

Nwarache, who was said to have been battling a prolonged illness, and had been seeking cure for it in a church in Iwaya, drank insecticide on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The lady was alleged to have tried to jump into a canal after drinking the insecticide, but was prevented by passers-by and was rushed to a hospital where a doctor confirmed her dead.

Disclosing this incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said three passports belonging to the deceased were found in her bag, alongside her Samsung phone.

His words, “It was reported on Friday, around 2 pm, at the Sabo police station, that a woman, 39-year-old, with an unknown address, committed suicide.

“She had been having a protracted illness and visited a church for prayers.

“But while in the frustrating condition, she drank a full bottle of a popular brand of insecticide and was making frantic efforts to jump into the canal.

“She was prevented and rushed to the health centre Iwaya where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

“Detectives were immediately sent to the scene. Photographs were taken, the insecticide plastic containing little content, her three passports and one Samsung phone were recovered in her small bag.”

