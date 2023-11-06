ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady commits suicide over prolonged sickness in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

She reportedly drank insecticide, and was later confirmed dead in a hospital.

Efforts are being made to contact her family [Tribune]
Efforts are being made to contact her family [Tribune]

Recommended articles

Nwarache, who was said to have been battling a prolonged illness, and had been seeking cure for it in a church in Iwaya, drank insecticide on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The lady was alleged to have tried to jump into a canal after drinking the insecticide, but was prevented by passers-by and was rushed to a hospital where a doctor confirmed her dead.

Disclosing this incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said three passports belonging to the deceased were found in her bag, alongside her Samsung phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words, “It was reported on Friday, around 2 pm, at the Sabo police station, that a woman, 39-year-old, with an unknown address, committed suicide.

“She had been having a protracted illness and visited a church for prayers.

“But while in the frustrating condition, she drank a full bottle of a popular brand of insecticide and was making frantic efforts to jump into the canal.

“She was prevented and rushed to the health centre Iwaya where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

“Detectives were immediately sent to the scene. Photographs were taken, the insecticide plastic containing little content, her three passports and one Samsung phone were recovered in her small bag.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that the lady’s corpse had been deposited at the Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, Hundeyin stated that efforts were in progress to contact her family members, while her corpse had been deposited at the Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

Israel announces 4 hour window for Gaza civilians to escape south region

Israel announces 4 hour window for Gaza civilians to escape south region

Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

Holy See says Pope Francis is slightly unwell, exhausted

Holy See says Pope Francis is slightly unwell, exhausted

Group determined to address joblessness among Nigerian youths

Group determined to address joblessness among Nigerian youths

Governor Otti vows to expand, improve outlook of all roads leading into Abia

Governor Otti vows to expand, improve outlook of all roads leading into Abia

Kano Fire Service saves 20 lives, ₦46.7m property in October

Kano Fire Service saves 20 lives, ₦46.7m property in October

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

PWDs calls for security, judicial system to counter shrinking civic spaces

PWDs calls for security, judicial system to counter shrinking civic spaces

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richard Kioko Kiundi

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book in the streets (video)

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

Self-styled preacher Tsietsi Makiti who proclaimed himself Pope of Gabola church

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

Police officers are working on arresting the two fleeing suspects (image used for illustration)

Sacked 14-year-old housemaid confesses to inviting classmates to kill boss