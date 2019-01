The young girl, identified as Ruqayya, was rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours after the incident which occurred at Ajangbadi area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that when the mother was summoned to the hospital to see the extent of the injury she inflicted on her daughter, she started wailing and rolling on the floor.

She alleged that she didn't know she went that far. The mother of four has since been arrested after she was reported to the authorities.