The Nigerian lady identified as Onuh Chisom Maryjane took to her page on Facebook recently to share photos of herself and her lover whom she took out on a date and paid “almost 7k” bill.

According to Chisom, the time has come for ladies to disabuse people’s minds of the perception that men are givers and women are only beneficiaries.

She shared photos of the outing she had with her boyfriend on Facebook, displaying a variety of food and drinks.

“I took my boo out and spent close to 7k, girls, let’s break this record” – Lady brags

“Hi, guys am so proud of myself.

“I took my boo out and paid the bills.

“My boo was so surprised.

“I spent close to 7k.

“Girls let for once break this record.

“#teampaythebills.”