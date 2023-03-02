Lady bleeds to d*ath after being shot by hoodlum on elections day

It was gathered that Abowaba was hit by a stray bullet after a hoodlum identified as Adedeji, otherwise known as Skye, was jubilantly shooting sporadically.

Skye, alongside other hoodlums, was said to be celebrating the victory of a political party on Abeokuta Street when he suddenly brought out a gun and started shooting indiscriminately.

One of the stray bullets, however, hit Abowaba, who was in front of her mother’s drinking joint on Abeokuta Street.

Lamenting the incident, a resident, who identified himself as Gbenga Samuel said one of the bullets from Adedeji’s gun hit one of Abowaba’s laps, adding that neighbours and family members rushed her to the Ifako Ijaiye Teaching Hospital in a desperate bid to save her life.

According to Samuel, upon getting to the hospital medical workers, after assessing the degree of the injury sustained, referred her to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). He said the 27-year-old lady bled to death.

“One of the political thugs in Agege named Adedeji, aka Skye, while celebrating the victory of his party on election day, started shooting indiscriminately and one of the stray bullets hit a lady, Halimat Abowaba, in her lap.

“Adedeji was drunk when he started shooting. The incident happened around 6pm and the lady was rushed to the Ifako Ijaiye Teaching Hospital, when they got there, she was referred to the LASUTH but the lady died in the early hours of Sunday. Halimat died because she lost a lot of blood. The bullet shattered her lap.

“Her mother runs a beer parlour. I am speaking out because in cases like this, politicians will do everything to sweep it under the carpet, especially because this is an election period. I am not sure the family reported the matter to the police,” Samuel added.