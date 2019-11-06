A Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 pupil, Precious, on Friday, October 25, 2019, died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute Metta in Lagos.

Precious, according to The Nation, died from the beating she allegedly received from her older half-sister Nneka and her mother, Seki Eko, on Monday, October 14, 2019.

The death certificate issued at the hospital has it that the primary and secondary causes of the death were Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Cardiopulmonary Collapse.

Emeka Omenka, the deceased father, narrated how Precious' health complication started.

Police Spokesman, Bala Elkana confirms incident, say suspect has been taken into custody. [The Pledge]

Omenka explained that his 13-year-daughter had gone to Nneka’s house in Ikota, Lekki on Saturday, October 12, on the suspect's request.

Omenka said the deceased was returned on the day she died looking weak with complaints of body pains.

He said Precious gave details of how she was kicked in the stomach, chest and sides several times, adding that she was beaten with a mop stick and a cable as well.

Omenka's words, “I am in pain. My heart is broken. I do not even know where to start. I am finding it so difficult to understand how my older daughter and her mother beat up my girl so badly to the point that she died as a result of wounds she sustained. Nneka is my first daughter. I had her out of wedlock with one Seki Eko I was in a relationship with. She runs a beer parlour at Oluwole Market. But Nneka was trained by my wife Ifeoma who loved her like her own child.

“When I got married to my wife, it was difficult for her to conceive and so she brought up Nneka like her own child. So, when she came and said Precious should come to her place in Ikota, we did not have any reason to deny her request. Her husband lives in Dubai. She promised to send her to a private school to appreciate my wife for taking care of her.

“Precious went to her place on October 12. It was that weekend that it rained all through. Then, on October 14, which was a Monday, it also rained and Precious said she peed on the bed. That was her offence that made my daughter and her mother to descend on her like that.

“When they finished, they brought her back and dumped her at my place in Apapa Road, Ebute Metta. She was complaining of body pains and narrated what happened to her at her sister’s place in tears. I could not bear it and I wept as she was talking.

“My wife and I bought painkillers that we gave her. My wife was also using hot water and cloth to massage her body. We did not know that it was so bad. When we saw that she was not getting better despite the painkillers, we decided to take her to FMC because that’s where she was born.

“She was already stooling on her body and her mother was cleaning it. So, at the hospital, she was rushed to the emergency room after the doctors said she was short of blood. They did so many tests and scans and discovered that she was bleeding internally and that her bladder burst too.

“She was in the hospital some days and was booked for emergency surgery. I was busy running around to raise money to save my daughter’s life. I even borrowed from friends and family members so that she could be saved but at last we lost her.

“Nneka did not tell me what happened to my daughter and did not even come to the hospital until her relative from her mother’s side who works at the FMC called her to rebuke her. That was when she came and spent about N14,000 on my daughter’s drugs that day.

"I did not go to the police station then because I was busy running around for my daughter to be alright. But after she passed on…my kinsmen advised I report at the station. I went to Denton Police Station and Iponri but they told me it did not happen in their jurisdiction and that I should go to Lekki to report.

“I just sent a message to her husband and told him what she did. My wife has been inconsolable since then.

“I want justice for my daughter. I feel very disappointed that this happened to my family. I want human rights to come and government to investigate this case. Nneka is my daughter but Precious is also my daughter and she did not deserve to die like that."

Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed that the incident was reported at Ajiwe Division in the Ajah area of the state, saying that the suspects have been arrested.

Elkana said the suspects have been transferred to the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence (SCIID) in Yaba,

The deceased has since been buried.