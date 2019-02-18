39-old Onyinyechi was arrested on January 21, 2019, and has confessed to her offence.

Police public relation officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that she was arrested following a petition written by a lawyer of the organisation complaining about his client being defrauded by the suspect through forgery.

According to Oyeyemi, an initial payment of N33.118 million was transferred to the suspect's bank account after she appealed to the organisation to help fund a Local Purchasing Order (LPO) she claimed to have gotten.

The police spokesperson stated further that the suspect came with two other LPOs she claimed to have gotten from a hospital and a private secondary school. An additional N77 million was given to her after she convincingly backed her claim with relevant documents and proofs.

The suspect, however, went into hiding after receiving the last payment, an act which prompted the organisation to seek inquiries about the LPO and found out that both were forged.