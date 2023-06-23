Lady arrested after boyfriend d*es during s*x romp in Rivers

The lady and Otubong were said to be in a sex romp, when the latter died at his residence on Osina Street, Mile 2 Diobu, in the Port Harcourt area of Rivers State.

Neighbours who were bothered about the whereabouts of the barber later found his corpse in the apartment, raised the alarm and reported the case to the police.

According to a source, upon realising that the police were on her trail after she fled following Otubong’s death while they were reportedly engaging in the sex romp, the lady turned herself in at the Azikiwe Police Division located at Illabuchi, Port Harcourt.

“Immediately she went to the police station, the lady was arrested and detained because the police have been searching for her since that time,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko said the suspect had “been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Vice Chairman of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, Afudoza Stephens, however, urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that the lady was not stigmatised.

Her words: “It is important that the police carry out their investigation without victimising the lady who we understand is now in their custody.

“There is no law in Rivers State that criminalizes an adult who engages in a relationship or love affair with another adult. The fact that the barber who was her lover died in an alleged sex romp being insinuated does not mean the lady should be stigmatised.

“Only a discrete investigation will prove if she is culpable in his death.”