Fire guts shops at Ladipo Market; goods worth millions of naira destroyed

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says shops containing car accessories worth millions of naira have been gutted by fire at Ladipo Market, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire started about 4a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Farinloye, the shops contained vehicle air conditioners, engine oil, paints and other car accessories.

He told NAN that because most of the the accessories were inflammable, fire fighters had hectic time putting out the fire.

He said that no one was trapped or died in the incident.

