Fire guts shops at Ladipo Market; goods worth millions of naira destroyed
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says shops containing car accessories worth millions of naira have been gutted by fire at Ladipo Market, Lagos.
Recommended articles
According to Farinloye, the shops contained vehicle air conditioners, engine oil, paints and other car accessories.
He told NAN that because most of the the accessories were inflammable, fire fighters had hectic time putting out the fire.
He said that no one was trapped or died in the incident.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng