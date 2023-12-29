Labourer jailed 5 months for stealing streetlights cable

The court sentenced Shuaibu, who resides in the Gauraka area of Niger after he pleaded guilty to a count charge of theft preferred against him.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, however, gave the convict an option of a ₦20,000 fine.

The judge warned the convict to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes after serving his jail term.

He said the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court from the rigour of protracted Prosecution.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Lawal of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Gosa Toge Airport Road, Abuja reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on Dec. 9.

Nwaforaku said on the same date about 4:20 a.m. the convict criminally stole some street light cable but the complainant caught him while on duty at Gosa Toge.