Labourer to spend 4 years in jail for stealing 150k in Ondo

An Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Wednesday sentenced a 18-year-old labourer, Segun Akintade, to four years in the correction centre for N150,000 theft.

Labourer to spend 4 years in jail for stealing 150k in Ondo/Illustration
Mr Chris Ojuola, the Chief Magistrate, convicted Akintade after he pleaded guilty to the charges, but gave him an option of N60,000 fine each on the two of the counts in lieu of terms in prison.

However, the inability of the convict to meet the payment of the fines led to the chief magistrate sentencing Akintade to two years in custodial centre on each of the counts of conspiracy and stealing, which are to run concurrently.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the convict and two others still at large, on Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m., at Royal Road, Idepe-Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district, conspired to commit felony wit stealing.

He said that the convict and his accomplices burgled the canteen of one Olasumbo Aro and stole N150,000 cash.

Orogbemi said that the offences allegedly committed contravened the provisions of sections 412, 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old trader, Iyabo Ebenezer, who allegedly received N120,000 from the N150,000 stolen on the date of the offence, was also arraigned before Magistrate Ojuola,

The prosecutor said that the second defendant, knowing fully well that the N120,000 received from Akintade was stolen, committed an offence punishable under section 427 of Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Ebenezer, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate subsequently granted the defendant N80,000 bail and a surety in like sum.

Ojuola said that that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and should present evidences of two years tax payment to the state government.

He then adjourned the case until Aug. 30 for further hearing.

