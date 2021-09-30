Labourer bites policeman to help his colleague escape arrest

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant bit Insp Mohammed Ibrahim while he was trying to effect arrest of Joshua Luka.

Dabo said that action of the defendant aided the suspect to escape.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 167, 148 and 87 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor objected to the bail of the defendant, saying that he assaulted a police officer and that he was a flight risk that would jump bail.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Segun Komolafe, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to buttress his claims for bail.

Komolafe said that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must have a verifiable means of livelihood and address.