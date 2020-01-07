The event which had dealers and consumers in attendance rewarded lucky consumers of the tasty apple drink who had entered the promo at least 10 times in the month of November and qualified for the raffle draw, with mouth-watering prizes of Smart TVs, Laptops, iPhone X mobile phones, Samsung mobile phones, Home theatre systems, Bluetooth headsets and lots of free drinks.

L-R: Group Portfolio Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company, Onyekachim Okoli; 43” Smart TV Winner of La Casera Refresh & Connect promo,Oyekan Victor; La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, Agboola Olawale and National Trade Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company, Segun Adebiyiat the Ibadan Grand Draw of the La Casera Refresh & Connect promo.

Overjoyed, winner of the star prize, an iPhone X, Oladapo Tunde Joshua, said that he believed that staying loyal to the La Casera brand would surely have its rewards and today, La Casera surely made his conviction come true.

The star prize of the day; the latest IPhone winner, Oladapo Tunde Joshua

L-R: La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, HuzainBolatito; Laptop Winner of La Casera Refresh & Connect promo, Mulikat Rita Afolabi; Group Marketing Director, The La Casera Company, Emmanuel Agu and La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, Abijo Olabode at the Ibadan Grand Draw of the La Casera Refresh & Connect promo.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director Of The La Casera Company, Mr Chinedum Okereke urged consumers to keep refreshing with La Casera Apple in order to continue winning fantastic prizes.

The Managing Director, TLCC, Mr Chinedum Okereke giving his welcome speech

The promo which kicked off in October has so far rewarded over a million consumers across the country, and more draws will hold in Enugu, Kano and Lagos as the brand continues to give back to its loyal consumers.

L-R: La Casera Divisional Sales Head West, Biodun Fawoyi; Home theatre Winner of La Casera Refresh & Connect promo, Ibekwe Chukwueze Emmanuel and La Casera Dealer, Adebowale Adewale during the prize presentation of the Grand Draw in Ibadan.

To participate, consumers are expected to buy La Casera promotional bottles 35cl, 50cl or 60cl with a yellow cap, send the 8-digit unique code under the cap via SMS to 20055 or via WhatsApp to 09034509330 and stand a chance to win airtime. At least 10 entries monthly automatically qualifies participants for the monthly grand draw where they can win fantastic prizes such as Laptops, smart phones, Bluetooth headsets, smart TVs, and so much more!

L-R: Group Portfolio Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company, Onyekachim Okoli; Android phone winners of La Casera Refresh & Connect promo, Bello Jubril and Eniola Damilare and La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, MonsuratOlaiyaduring the prize presentation of the Grand Draw in Ibadan.

L-R: Trade Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company, Bello Yusuf; wireless headphone winners of La Casera Refresh & Connect promo, Akinyemi Oluwapelumi and Adeyemo Adesolaand La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, Olufemi Royalduring the prize presentation of the Grand Draw in Ibadan.

Winners of the La Casera Refresh & Connect promo at Ibadan Grand Draw with officials of The La Casera Company

Excited TLCC dealers at the La Casera Refresh & Connect promo Grand Draw in Ibadan

L-R: La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, HuzainBolatito; Laptop Winner of La Casera Refresh & Connect promo, Olayanju Busayo Samson; National Trade Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company, Segun Adebiyi and La Casera Dealer in Ibadan, Abijo Olabode at the Ibadan Grand Draw of the La Casera Refresh & Connect promo.

