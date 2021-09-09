Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery, Romain Poirot-Lellig, explained that the former Super Eagles Captain and the power biker were chosen because their passion and values align with those of the French-Nigerian logistics company.

“We are extremely proud to unveil these two brand ambassadors and we know that they will carry high Kwik Delivery’s values of passion and breaking new grounds.

"This is a particularly happy day for us and we will soon make other announcements that will build on this momentum,” he declared.

Pulse Nigeria

Okocha described the company as one close to his heart due to their common desire to empower Nigerian individuals and businesses. According to him; “Since its launch in 2019 in Lagos, Kwik Delivery has become synonymous with swiftness, efficiency, passion, innovation, and drive.

"All qualities and virtues in which my fans and I fully recognize and that I can proudly defend as Kwik’s brand ambassador are here."

The 48-year-old is quick to point the similarities in personalities between him and the delivery company he is now representing when he said; “And as a foremost innovator in logistics technology, Kwik Delivery, since it was launched in 2019, has become incomparably skillful, quick, and confident in enabling amazing delivery services for thousands of customers in Nigeria, delivering within 2 hours!

Pulse Nigeria

"Within a very short time, @kwik.delivery has remarkably carved a large niche for itself as the first choice in logistic solutions, in the same way, I was the favorite football player for the majority of Nigerians and fans all over the world.

"So, you can see, I believe, that our respective paths were bound to cross! What @kwik.delivery understands better than any other delivery platform is the Nigerians’ drive and passion to succeed".

Follow @kwik.delivery to learn more about its solutions and the new partnership.