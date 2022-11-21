RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

KWASU VC, Prof. Akanbi, is dead – Official

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, is dead.

Prof Akanbi (GeniusMedia)
Prof Akanbi (GeniusMedia)

The KWASU Registrar, Mrs Kikelomo Salle, confirmed this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

She said Akanbi died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

”We urge everyone to remember his immediate and extended family, and the University in prayers in this very trying time.

”Burial arrangement will be announced soon,” Salle said.

